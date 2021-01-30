Usca Ria LLC Buys New Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 35,903 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6,746.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1,269.4% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1,927.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 94.8% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CFG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $25.50 to $29.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.04.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $36.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.17. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $41.67. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.