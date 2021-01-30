Usca Ria LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC owned about 0.39% of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 165.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 90,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after buying an additional 56,151 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 8,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 2,959.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PJP opened at $77.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.48. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $79.36.

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.