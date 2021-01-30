Usca Ria LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Usca Ria LLC reduced its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,405 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $557,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,148,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GCOW opened at $28.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.74.

