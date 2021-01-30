Usca Ria LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Usca Ria LLC reduced its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 74.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,301 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 26.9% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 36,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,346,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 12,427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.59.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $450.50 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $470.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $439.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $377.76. The company has a market capitalization of $183.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.62, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.39 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $220,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.70, for a total value of $540,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,863 shares of company stock valued at $106,331,627. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

