Usca Ria LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Usca Ria LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,762 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 578.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 336.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 87.6% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

TEVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.12.

TEVA stock opened at $11.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.19. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $13.76.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

