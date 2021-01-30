Usca Ria LLC Increases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,871 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,734 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 0.8% of Usca Ria LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $11,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $28.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $204.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $38.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.01.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

T has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.36.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

