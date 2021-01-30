Usca Ria LLC Increases Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 283.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,165 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stolper Co raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 39,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 9,232 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 27,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.6% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 112,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 32.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,114,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,576,000 after purchasing an additional 513,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $67.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of -10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $96.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.82). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.44.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.