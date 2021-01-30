Usca Ria LLC Invests $1.45 Million in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,820 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Popular by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Popular by 348.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Popular by 106.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the third quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BPOP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Popular from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Popular from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Popular from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $56.75 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $61.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.11.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Popular had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

