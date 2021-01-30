Usca Ria LLC Purchases 11,226 Shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA)

Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) by 59.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,226 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC owned about 0.16% of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,552,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,285,000 after buying an additional 57,128 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 37,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 331.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 72,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000.

KBA stock opened at $47.53 on Friday. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF has a 52-week low of $27.16 and a 52-week high of $49.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.28.

Featured Article: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.