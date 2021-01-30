Usca Ria LLC Raises Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 480.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the third quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

NYSE XPO opened at $110.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.65, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.79. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.47 and a 12-month high of $128.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.57.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.