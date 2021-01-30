Usca Ria LLC Reduces Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Usca Ria LLC reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,655 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $6,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the third quarter worth $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $270.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $291.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $271.46 and its 200-day moving average is $274.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Bank of America raised their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Gordon Haskett raised The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.25.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

