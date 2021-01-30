Usca Ria LLC Sells 10,817 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Usca Ria LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,817 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,340.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 17,228 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 33,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 9,862 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 235,666.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 75.2% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 14,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,231,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,018,000 after acquiring an additional 150,453 shares during the period.

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $55.38 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.70.

