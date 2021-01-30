Usca Ria LLC Sells 133 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Usca Ria LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,685 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.7% of Usca Ria LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $32,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,810.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,864.62.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,827.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,772.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,637.46. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,932.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

