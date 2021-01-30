Usca Ria LLC Sells 17,500 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Usca Ria LLC cut its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the third quarter worth $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CII stock opened at $17.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.20. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $18.01.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%.

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

