Usca Ria LLC Sells 1,991 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Usca Ria LLC lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,924,000. Stairway Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 662,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,753,000 after acquiring an additional 11,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,073,000 after purchasing an additional 25,888 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $59.70 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $36.29 and a 1-year high of $62.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.04.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

