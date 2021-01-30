Usca Ria LLC Sells 6,744 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Usca Ria LLC lowered its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,744 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $319,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 131,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 38,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.8% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MPC opened at $43.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.24. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $60.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $17.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

MPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.27.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

