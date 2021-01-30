Usca Ria LLC Takes Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 189,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,533,000 after buying an additional 81,392 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Dover by 97.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 218,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,626,000 after acquiring an additional 107,435 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 17.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dover by 75.2% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 4,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total transaction of $488,850.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,681.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 23,135 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $2,915,010.00. Insiders sold a total of 61,006 shares of company stock valued at $7,563,879 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $116.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.62. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $130.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DOV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.45.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

