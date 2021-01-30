Usca Ria LLC Trims Stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Usca Ria LLC cut its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 32,952 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 2.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 37.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,002,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,663,000 after buying an additional 3,024,395 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 165,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after buying an additional 86,707 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $24.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.21. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $14.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 17.20%.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

See Also: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.