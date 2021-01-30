USDJ Market Capitalization Achieves $14.61 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 30th. One USDJ token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC on major exchanges. USDJ has a total market capitalization of $14.61 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, USDJ has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00048287 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.61 or 0.00129937 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00261869 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00065641 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00064454 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,379.40 or 0.91396040 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ’s total supply is 14,647,931 tokens. The official website for USDJ is just.network

USDJ Token Trading

USDJ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

