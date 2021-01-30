USDX [Kava] Reaches Market Capitalization of $27.30 Million (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. During the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded down 3% against the US dollar. USDX [Kava] has a total market capitalization of $27.30 million and $336,770.00 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX [Kava] token can now be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00002354 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,951.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.05 or 0.01213633 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.74 or 0.00526459 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00042694 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00008612 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001151 BTC.

About USDX [Kava]

USDX [Kava] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 34,150,268 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

USDX [Kava] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

