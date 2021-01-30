USDX (USDX) Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One USDX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. USDX has a total market capitalization of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00007440 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003010 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006856 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000189 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000049 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000325 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000068 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for USDX is https://reddit.com/