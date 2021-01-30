USDX (USDX) Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One USDX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. USDX has a total market capitalization of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00007440 BTC.
- TerraUSD (UST) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003010 BTC.
- MATH (MATH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001788 BTC.
- Elastos (ELA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006856 BTC.
- NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000164 BTC.
- Props Token (PROPS) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000189 BTC.
- ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000049 BTC.
- OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- BlockStamp (BST) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000068 BTC.
USDX Coin Profile
SHA-256
hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for USDX is https://reddit.com/
According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “
USDX Coin Trading
USDX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.