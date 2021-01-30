Utrust (UTK) Reaches Market Cap of $111.29 Million

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Utrust has a market capitalization of $111.29 million and approximately $11.06 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Utrust has traded up 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Utrust token can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000721 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Utrust alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00068619 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.32 or 0.00916127 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00051765 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005806 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,577.52 or 0.04597856 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00029851 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00018718 BTC.

Utrust Profile

Utrust is a token. It was first traded on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust . Utrust’s official website is utrust.com

Buying and Selling Utrust

