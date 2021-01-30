V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $7,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its position in V.F. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in V.F. by 2.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its position in V.F. by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of V.F. by 17.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of V.F. by 3.5% in the third quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $4,969,714.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,969,237.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $2,129,797.55. Insiders sold a total of 143,299 shares of company stock worth $11,290,112 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

VFC stock opened at $76.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $45.07 and a twelve month high of $89.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.81. The stock has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -591.31, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 73.13%.

VFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of V.F. from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. OTR Global raised shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.94.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

