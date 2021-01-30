V-ID Hits One Day Trading Volume of $8.26 Million (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. V-ID has a market cap of $45.71 million and $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One V-ID coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, V-ID has traded up 65.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00069003 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $314.70 or 0.00921939 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00051573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005848 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,536.74 or 0.04502002 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00028357 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00018380 BTC.

V-ID Coin Profile

VIDT is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 coins and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 coins. The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

V-ID Coin Trading

V-ID can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

