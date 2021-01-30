V Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 175.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,663 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,991 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 3.3% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MSFT. KeyCorp began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.66.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $231.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.83. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $242.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

