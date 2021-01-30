V Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 264.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,268 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 5.5% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,233,000. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 629,326 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $83,505,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 166,637 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,111,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Apple by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 401,926 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $53,332,000 after purchasing an additional 89,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Apple stock opened at $131.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

