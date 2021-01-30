Vai (VAI) Price Up 0% Over Last 7 Days

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. In the last week, Vai has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Vai token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC on exchanges. Vai has a total market capitalization of $42.19 million and approximately $648,812.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00049422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.74 or 0.00131894 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00264641 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00066521 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00066147 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,344.17 or 0.95349743 BTC.

Vai’s total supply is 42,178,113 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,218,113 tokens. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . Vai’s official website is venus.io

Vai can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

