Valeura Energy Inc. (VLE.TO) (TSE:VLE) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.41

Valeura Energy Inc. (VLE.TO) (TSE:VLE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.41 and traded as high as $0.54. Valeura Energy Inc. (VLE.TO) shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 54,499 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$44.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 11.51, a current ratio of 11.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Valeura Energy Inc. (VLE.TO) (TSE:VLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.46 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valeura Energy Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Turkey. As of December 31, 2019, it had interests in 20 exploration licenses and production leases comprising approximately 0.46 million gross acres in the Thrace Basin of Turkey.

