Valvoline Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

Valvoline has raised its dividend payment by 109.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Get Valvoline alerts:

VVV opened at $23.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.66. Valvoline has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $25.23.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.55 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VVV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 5,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $126,285.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,631.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Gerrald II sold 4,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $102,513.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,884 shares in the company, valued at $201,133.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,590 shares of company stock worth $377,086. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.