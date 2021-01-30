VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Short Interest Update

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a growth of 167.5% from the December 31st total of 493,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,596,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $32.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.22. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.13 and a 12 month high of $32.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a $0.127 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 104,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after buying an additional 23,444 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 444,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,281,000 after buying an additional 90,417 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 29,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,410,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,953,000 after buying an additional 48,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHF RG Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. now owns 143,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,458 shares in the last quarter.

