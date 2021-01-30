VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) is Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 738.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,888 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF makes up about 4.7% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF worth $9,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 365,379.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,512,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511,070 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,365,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,067,000 after buying an additional 1,447,697 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 10,728.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,198,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,917,000 after buying an additional 1,187,025 shares in the last quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,422,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,170,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,007,000 after buying an additional 635,247 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

GDX stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $34.51. 21,743,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,840,189. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $45.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.