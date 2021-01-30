Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF (VAB.TO) (TSE:VAB) Shares Down 0.2%

Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF (VAB.TO) (TSE:VAB)’s share price was down 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$26.90 and last traded at C$26.95. Approximately 39,238 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 87,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.01.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.32.

