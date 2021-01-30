Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) Short Interest Down 47.0% in January

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,000 shares, a decline of 47.0% from the December 31st total of 258,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 351,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $80.90 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $60.02 and a 1 year high of $83.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.72.

