Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Bought by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 210.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 641,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,234,000 after acquiring an additional 435,131 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 951,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,371,000 after acquiring an additional 322,711 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5,709.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 139,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,018,000 after acquiring an additional 137,367 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,530,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,303,000 after acquiring an additional 137,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $6,627,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $169.13 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $74.19 and a one year high of $178.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.84.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.