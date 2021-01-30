Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares worth $6,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $572,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.1% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 42,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 96.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 86,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter.

VFH opened at $71.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.59 and a 200-day moving average of $64.96. Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $42.34 and a 12-month high of $78.18.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

