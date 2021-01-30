Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) Holdings Raised by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 45.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,856 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 30,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.58. The stock had a trading volume of 6,267,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,163,421. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $61.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.94.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

