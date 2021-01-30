Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by WestEnd Advisors LLC

WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,747,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,920 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 8.1% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. WestEnd Advisors LLC owned 0.53% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares worth $160,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 178.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,267,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,163,421. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.94.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.