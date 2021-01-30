Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.7% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $3,592,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $3,725,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 177,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,889,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.68. The stock had a trading volume of 22,707,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,253,235. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $54.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.45.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

