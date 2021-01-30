Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,649 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 47,184,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,040,259,000 after acquiring an additional 545,883 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,143,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594,382 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,548,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,276,000 after acquiring an additional 325,689 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,034,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,931,000 after acquiring an additional 195,163 shares during the period. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% during the third quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 4,816,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,278,000 after acquiring an additional 267,536 shares during the period.

VWO opened at $51.68 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $54.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.45.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

