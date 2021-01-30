Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Radnor Financial Advisors LLC

Radnor Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 10.5% of Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $22,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $44,000.

VUG opened at $250.77 on Friday. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $262.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $252.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.24.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

