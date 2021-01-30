Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.6% of Bridgeworth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $368,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 19,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.8% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 24,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $5.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $250.77. The stock had a trading volume of 935,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,397. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $262.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $252.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.24.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

