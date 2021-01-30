Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Position Decreased by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 5.8% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,091,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $955,795,000 after purchasing an additional 43,325 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 528,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,562,000 after purchasing an additional 146,582 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 423,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 315,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 176,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,843,000 after purchasing an additional 16,465 shares during the last quarter.

VGT traded down $8.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $351.30. 990,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,548. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $352.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $322.80. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $179.45 and a 12-month high of $369.52.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

