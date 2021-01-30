Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) Holdings Decreased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,460 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,734,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,975,000 after buying an additional 944,381 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,469,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,316,000 after buying an additional 518,830 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,195,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,247,000 after buying an additional 138,340 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,993,000 after acquiring an additional 497,188 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,491,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,463,000 after acquiring an additional 196,711 shares during the period.

Shares of BIV stock opened at $92.17 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $83.21 and a 1 year high of $94.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.23.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

