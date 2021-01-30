Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

BIV stock opened at $92.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.23. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $83.21 and a fifty-two week high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

