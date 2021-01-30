Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 97.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,546 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCIT. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 240.2% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.8% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $73,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $96.29 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $78.82 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.44.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.