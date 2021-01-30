Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Purchased by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 390.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,703 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $96.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.69 and a 200 day moving average of $96.44. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $78.82 and a 12 month high of $97.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

