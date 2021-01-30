Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,395 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $6,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 40,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 13,603 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 93,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $338,000.

Shares of VGIT opened at $69.11 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $66.70 and a twelve month high of $70.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.77.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

