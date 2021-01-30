Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLV. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV opened at $106.44 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $90.70 and a 1-year high of $117.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.76.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

