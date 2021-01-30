Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VAW) Stake Raised by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 5.0% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares worth $9,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 348.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000.

Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.25. The company had a trading volume of 118,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,147. Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $81.10 and a 12-month high of $169.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.18.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

