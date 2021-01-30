Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 387,600 shares, a growth of 102.5% from the December 31st total of 191,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,377,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $54.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.08. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.77 and a 52-week high of $54.74.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.